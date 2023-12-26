Russians Shell Pokrovsk And Bakhmut Districts: Five Killed, Two Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's army struck at the Bakhmut and Pokrovsk districts of the Donetsk region, killing five civilians and injuring two others.

This was reported by the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

According to the prosecutor's office, at about 8:00 a.m. on December 26, Russian troops fired artillery at the city of Toretsk, in the Bakhmut district.

A 67-year-old woman died from enemy fire in her own yard. A 74-year-old man died on the roadway near the local hospital from injuries sustained during the shelling.

At the same time, the invaders attacked the village of Pivnichne of the Toretsk city community. A 73-year-old man died as a result of hostile shelling, and another citizen aged 62 was injured.

Russian army injures three residents ofregion over past day

At around 10:00 a.m., the Russian army attacked the town of Avdiivka, in the Pokrovsk district. An enemy shell hit a private house, killing a 61-year-old man and trapping his 56-year-old wife under the rubble.

The victim was hospitalized with an open skull fracture, brain injury and multiple shrapnel wounds to her body. Doctors describe the victim's condition as serious.

The village of Kostyantynivka, in the Pokrovsk district, also came under attack by Russian troops. A 61-year-old woman was killed by enemy fire in her own home. Russian shell fragments pierced her chest and abdomen.

Russian shelling injures three civilians inregion

Law enforcement officers initiated criminal proceedings over violations of the laws and customs of war (parts 1 and 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). A pre-trial investigation is underway.

As reported, Russian invaders fired multiple rocket launchers at the Beryslav community of the Kherson region. A civilian died as a result of the enemy shelling.