Russian Military Shell Kherson, One Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops shelled the central district of Kherson, one person was injured.
The Kherson City Military Administration reported this, according to Ukrinform.
"About an hour ago, the Russian army fired on the central district of Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank," the report says.
As noted, a 56-year-old man was injured. He is currently hospitalized in moderate condition. At the time of the enemy attack, the injured man was on the street.
As reported, Russian troops fired on two settlements in the Kherson region, killing two people.
