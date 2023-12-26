Two Russian Kh-59 Missiles Shot Down In Dnipropetrovsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian military destroyed two Russian Kh-59 guided missiles in the Dnipro district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the East Air Command on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"In the Dnipro district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, a unit of the East Air Command destroyed two Kh-59 guided missiles," the statement reads.

As reported earlier, the Air Force destroyed 13 enemy Shaheds and a large landing ship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet Novocherkassk near Feodosia from 6:30 p.m. on December 25 to 3:00 a.m. on December 26.