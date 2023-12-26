Ukrainian Forces Remaining In North Of Marinka, But Town Itself No Longer Exists Zaluzhnyi

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Defense Forces are still remaining in the northern part of the Donets region's Marinka, but the town itself no longer exists.

The relevant statement was made by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi during a press conference, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Our official position is that we protect every bit of our land, every bit of it, but if enemy shells start to dig this place together with stones, with soil and with our soldiers, then the lives of our soldiers are more important to us. Marinka has been holding on for almost two years, and it has been destroyed by the enemy, street by street and house by house. As of today, our forces are still in the northern part of the town and have prepared a defensive line near the settlement, but I can say that this settlement no longer exists,” Zaluzhnyi told.

In his words, during battles for Marinka, Russian invaders are using the same method as they used in Bakhmut, destroying“street by street, quarter by quarter.”

“The fact that we have now moved to the outskirts of Marinka is not something that can cause a public outcry. This is the war. Sadly, it is like that,” Zaluzhnyi added.

A reminder that Russian propagandists stated earlier that Russia's defense minister Shoigu had reported on the seizure of Marinka.

Meanwhile, according to Spokesperson for the Joint Press Center of the Defense Forces in the Tavria direction Oleksandr Shtupun, battles for the Donetsk region's Marinka continue. Ukrainian forces are holding positions within the administrative borders of Marinka, although the town itself has been destroyed completely.