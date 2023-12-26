Over 11 Months, ₴1.56T Spent On Defense From State Budget

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In January-November 2023, the expenditures of the general fund of the state budget for the security and defense sector amounted to UAH 1,559.4 billion, or 59.2% of all general fund expenditures.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Ministry of Finance.

"Security and defense remains an absolute priority and the largest item of state budget expenditures. Thus, for 11 months of this year, the expenditures of the general fund of the state budget for the security and defense sector amounted to UAH 1,559.4 billion, or 59.2% of the total amount of expenditures of the general fund of the state budget," the statement said.

In November, UAH 168.2 billion was allocated for these purposes. These funds were used to pay salaries to military personnel, rank-and-file and senior officers, police officers, and to purchase military equipment, weapons, ammunition, defense products, personal protective equipment, fuel and lubricants, and food.

As reported, the government finances the security and defense sector exclusively through its own tax revenues and military bonds.