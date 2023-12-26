Russians Attack Nikopol District With Artillery Three Times

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On December 26, 2023, Russian invaders fired a dozen of projectiles at the Dnipropetrovsk region's Nikopol district.
The relevant statement was made by Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Head Serhii Lysak on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
According to Lysak, Russian troops opened fire on the Nikopol district with artillery three times, targeting the Marhanets community.
Following Russian attacks, two detached houses and two household buildings were damaged. The enemy shelling also affected a greenhouse facility.
Fortunately, no casualties were reported.
A reminder that Ukraine's air defense units intercepted two Russian missiles in the Dnipro district.
