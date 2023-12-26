Ukraine's Warfare Technologies To Change In 2024 Zaluzhnyi

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In terms of warfare, the year 2024 will differ from 2023, including due to the change in technologies.

The relevant statement was made by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi during a press conference, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The year 2024 will not simply differ but must differ from 2023. Otherwise, we will face exactly what I described in the article [for The Economist – Ed.]. Accordingly, we have identified these problems and found 90% of solutions to the issues that need to be resolved to act more effectively next year and, most importantly, to save more people. We are working on this. Our partners agreed with us and also showed interest in that regard. So, I can assure you that the next year will differ from 2023,” Zaluzhnyi told.

In his words, the present-day development of science and technology, weapons and military equipment is leading to a change in the tactics of their use.

Zaluzhnyi mentioned that the enemy also keeps up the pace and uses different technologies.

