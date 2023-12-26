President Zelensky, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew Exchange Christmas Greetings

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In a phone call, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I exchanged Christmas greetings.

The relevant statement was made by the Head of State on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“I had a call with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I to exchange Christmas greetings. Ukraine celebrated Christmas together with the Mother Church this year. I expressed gratitude to His All-Holiness for his heartfelt Christmas greetings to the Ukrainian people, his prayers for peace in Ukraine, and the Ecumenical Patriarchate's participation in the Peace Formula meetings of advisors,” Zelensky wrote.

The President of Ukraine also invited a representative of the Ecumenical Patriarchate to the next meeting of advisors on the Peace Formula in Switzerland.

A reminder that the next meeting of national security advisors on the Ukrainian Peace Formula will take place in Switzerland in mid-January 2024.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine