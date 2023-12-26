Russians Can Turn Any City On Any Frontline Sector Into Another“Bakhmut” In Two To Three Months - Cinc

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian military will defend Avdiivka as fiercely as possible but it is important to preserve soldiers' lives.

This was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, who spoke at a press conference, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Every piece of our land is dear to us – whether it's Bakhmut or Avdiivka. We will defend our land as fiercely as possible. But if have not enough force to this end, it is better to preserve our people's lives. Of course, we will make such a decision and preserve people's lives, and then regain territory. It will all depend on the situation, so there is no need to do something that even remotely resembles a spectacle," the commander-in-chief emphasized.

He urged not to dwell on the fighting in Avdiivka because "the enemy has the opportunity to amass forces, including artillery and aviation, in any sector, and they can turn any city into another 'Bakhmut' in a matter of two to three months.”

As reported, the Russians do not stop trying to besiege Avdiivka, but the Ukrainian military is holding its defenses, inflicting significant losses on the invasion force.