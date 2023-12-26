Azerbaijan Reveals Total Number Of Mine Victims Since End Of Second Karabakh War

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. Elimination of the mine threat against Azerbaijan should become an international priority, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry wrote on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

"One more person has become a victim of mines planted by Armenia. The total number of mine victims has reached 341 since the end of the war in 2020 until now, of which 65 have died (50 civilians, 15 military)," said the ministry.

The statement noted that eliminating the mine threat against Azerbaijan should become an international priority.

An employee of the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency Zaur Mahmudov, born in 1982, was wounded on December 26, as a result of mine explosion in the territory of Sarijali village of Azerbaijan's Aghdam district liberated from Armenian occupation.

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan from Nov. 2020 started carrying out operations on clearing its lands from mines, booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian troops.

