Process Of Big Return To Cover Azerbaijan's Khojaly And Shusha Soon - State Committee

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. Chairman of the
State Committee for Refugees and IDPs of Azerbaijan Rovshan Rzayev
met with former IDPs from Khojaly district who lost both parents
and residents of Malibeyli village of Shusha district, the
Committee told Trend .
Large-scale reconstruction and construction work is being
carried out in Azerbaijan's territories liberated from Armenian
occupation by order of President Ilham Aliyev, and the return of
IDPs is going full scale.
It was brought to attention that implementation of measures
envisaged by the I State Program "Big Return" will allow reviving
Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions, ensure sustainable
settlement and employment of population in these territories, and
it was noted that safe and dignified return of residents of Khojaly
and Shusha to their native lands will start soon.
The Head of State keeps under personal control the progress of
reconstruction and construction work in the territories liberated
from Armenian occupation, creation of favorable living conditions
for the returning population. As of today, more than 4,500 former
IDPs have returned to their native lands, and soon the process of
"Great Return" will cover Khojaly and Shusha.
Residents of Khojaly and Shusha thanked the Head of State and
Azerbaijani Armed Forces for full restoration of state sovereignty
of Azerbaijan, honored the memory of Martyrs.
The Chairman of the State Committee also listened to the appeals
of citizens who had pre-registered for the reception, answered
their questions. Citizens' appeals mainly concerned improvement of
living conditions, public utilities, employment, return to
Azerbaijan's territories liberated from Armenian occupation and
other issues.
The citizens were informed that their appeals and issues raised
by them would be considered and solved in accordance with the
legislation.
