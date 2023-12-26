Peace With Azerbaijan Never Been So Close - Armenian Parliament Speaker

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. Peace with
Azerbaijan has never been so close, Armenian Parliament Speaker
Alen Simonyan said, Trend reports via Armenian media.
"We are advancing the peace process. There is also a similar
approach from the Azerbaijani side. Azerbaijan is taking steps that
promote peace in the South Caucasus, an agreement between Yerevan
and Baku is possible," Simonyan told reporters.
As a result of negotiations held between the Presidential
Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Office of the
Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia on December 7, 2023,
guided by the principles of humanism and as measures of mutual
trust, an agreement was reached on the release of 32 Armenian
servicemen by Azerbaijan and two Azerbaijani servicemen by
Armenia.
After the health condition of the Armenian servicemen held on
the Azerbaijani side was checked by the International Committee of
the Red Cross and recognized as satisfactory, in accordance with
the relevant agreement, the mutual transfer of the servicemen was
carried out on December 13, 2023, at the section of the
Azerbaijani-Armenian border passing through the Gazakh region.
