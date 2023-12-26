Russia Says Baku And Yerevan Ready To Finalize Peace Deal

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. Baku and Yerevan
are ready to finalize the peace treaty, Press Secretary of the
Russian President Dmitry Peskov said, Trend reports via TASS.
"They are not opposing sides, they state their full readiness to
reach a single document, to finalize the peace talks, to reach a
single document, a peace treaty. There is no risk here," the
Kremlin spokesman said when asked whether it was scary to bring
together "opposing sides."
An informal CIS summit is taking place in Saint Petersburg on
December 26, attended by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
MENAFN26122023000187011040ID1107659316
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.