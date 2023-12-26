               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijani, Iranian Fms Hold Phone Talks


12/26/2023 3:10:00 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. A telephone conversation was held between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, Trend reports via Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The sides exchanged views on issues on the agenda of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran, as well as on the current situation in the region, prospects of the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Issues of regional cooperation of mutual interest were also discussed.

