Azerbaijani, Iranian Fms Hold Phone Talks

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. A telephone
conversation was held between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun
Bayramov and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian,
Trend reports via
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.
The sides exchanged views on issues on the agenda of bilateral
and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran, as well
as on the current situation in the region, prospects of the
normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
Issues of regional cooperation of mutual interest were also
discussed.
