Matter Of Protection Of Western Azerbaijanis' Rights Raised At International Symposium

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. Human Rights
Commissioner (Ombudsperson) of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva took part
in an international symposium on "Deportation and its psychological
impact on society, particularly on women", the Ombudsman's Office
The international symposium on "Deportation and its
psychological impact on society, particularly on women" was held in
Ankara by the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye and the
Turkish-Azerbaijani Friendship, Cooperation and Solidarity
Foundation.
During her speech at the event, Aliyeva spoke in detail about
the ethnic cleansing of Azerbaijanis living in Armenia, the
destruction of historical and cultural heritage of Azerbaijanis in
this territory. At the same time, it was noted that the policy of
hatred and intolerance against Azerbaijan on ethnic grounds is
still maintained in Armenia. It was emphasized that women and
children, among others, have suffered seriously from the
consequences of this policy.
She said the reports on hate crimes against Azerbaijanis were
prepared and sent to the relevant international organizations.
At the same time, Sabina Aliyeva reminded that the Chief
Ombudsman of the Republic of Türkiye carries out fact-finding
missions in the regions of Azerbaijan where civilians were attacked
from the Armenian side, as well as in the territories destroyed
during Armenian occupation.
The Ombudswoman noted that the indifferent attitude of
international organizations towards these crimes, which resulted in
massive and gross violations of human rights and freedom, and the
approach with double standards hinder peace-building, and the
atmosphere of impunity leads to the repetition of such crimes.
In conclusion, Aliyeva said that the Armenian side should create
conditions to ensure the return of Azerbaijanis who had been
deported and compensate them for the damage caused.
