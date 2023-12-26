Matter Of Protection Of Western Azerbaijanis' Rights Raised At International Symposium

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsperson) of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva took part in an international symposium on "Deportation and its psychological impact on society, particularly on women", the Ombudsman's Office told Trend .

The international symposium on "Deportation and its psychological impact on society, particularly on women" was held in Ankara by the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye and the Turkish-Azerbaijani Friendship, Cooperation and Solidarity Foundation.

During her speech at the event, Aliyeva spoke in detail about the ethnic cleansing of Azerbaijanis living in Armenia, the destruction of historical and cultural heritage of Azerbaijanis in this territory. At the same time, it was noted that the policy of hatred and intolerance against Azerbaijan on ethnic grounds is still maintained in Armenia. It was emphasized that women and children, among others, have suffered seriously from the consequences of this policy.

She said the reports on hate crimes against Azerbaijanis were prepared and sent to the relevant international organizations.

At the same time, Sabina Aliyeva reminded that the Chief Ombudsman of the Republic of Türkiye carries out fact-finding missions in the regions of Azerbaijan where civilians were attacked from the Armenian side, as well as in the territories destroyed during Armenian occupation.

The Ombudswoman noted that the indifferent attitude of international organizations towards these crimes, which resulted in massive and gross violations of human rights and freedom, and the approach with double standards hinder peace-building, and the atmosphere of impunity leads to the repetition of such crimes.

In conclusion, Aliyeva said that the Armenian side should create conditions to ensure the return of Azerbaijanis who had been deported and compensate them for the damage caused.

