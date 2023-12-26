               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Türkiye's Parliamentary Committee Approves Sweden's Bid To Join NATO


12/26/2023 3:09:59 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. The Foreign Affairs Committee of the Turkish parliament approved Sweden's bid to join NATO, Trend reports.

The issue will now be put to a vote by a full parliament. The date of the vote has not been set yet, but procedural rules indicate the vote can happen at any time once 48 hours pass after the committee's approval.

