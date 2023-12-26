Türkiye's Parliamentary Committee Approves Sweden's Bid To Join NATO

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. The Foreign
Affairs Committee of the Turkish parliament approved Sweden's bid
to join NATO, Trend reports.
The issue will now be put to a vote by a full parliament. The
date of the vote has not been set yet, but procedural rules
indicate the vote can happen at any time once 48 hours pass after
the committee's approval.
