Salad Days Hosts A Wholesome 'Slowdown' Experience In Vasant Kunj

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 23rd December 2023: Salad Days, a pioneer in promoting healthy living through nutritious meals, hosted its inaugural 'SlowDown' event on Saturday, December 16th, 2023, at its organic farm in Vasant Kunj. The event being the first of a series, was designed to offer a unique immersive experience to the guests, and to showcase Salad Days' commitment to health, sustainability, and organic farming.



SlowDown was a spectacular showcase of diverse experiences comprising a Guided Farm Stroll and Organic Wisdom. The attendees not only engaged themselves in the intricacies of Salad Days' organic farm, but also gained valuable insights into sustainable farming practices. The Live Salad Bar & Sizzling Barbecue captivated the audience with live culinary demonstrations. It unveiled the magic of Salad Days' chefs crafting the finest salads and grilling delights with fresh, wholesome ingredients. The guests indulged in gourmet salads and buffet extravaganza, treating their taste buds to a lavish spread that emphasised Salad Days' dedication to delicious and healthy food. The Pick and Pluck Adventure provided a unique opportunity for attendees to channel their inner farmer, plucking fresh strawberries, greens, and veggies for a truly memorable experience.



Commenting on the success of the event, Varun Madan, Founder & CEO, Salad Days said, â€ ̃Our three-acre organic farm in Vasant Kunj is a symbol of our commitment to quality and sustainability. It ensures our complete control over ingredient quality, guaranteeing that only the finest and most nutritious produce reaches the end consumer. This 'SlowDown' event serves as a celebration of our journey, values, and the community that has embraced Salad Days as a beacon of health and sustainability. The overall experience allowed the guests to witness firsthand our commitment to organic farming and providing nutritious, delicious meals.â€TM



The 'SlowDown' event promises to be a recurring delight every weekend until February 2024.



About Salad Days:



Founded by Varun Madan in 2014, Salad Days is a predominant brand in the healthy foodsâ€TM category. Driven by its vision to enable a healthier lifestyle in India, it is a swiftly growing food tech that aims to revolutionise the food landscape of the country. The brand believes that salads are not just sides, but rather full and satisfying meals that can contribute to oneâ€TMs overall well-being. By offering affordable, healthy, and delicious food options, Salad Days aims to position salads and other nutritious meals, as regular meal choices in Indian households. They are currently operating through a network of 14 strategically located cloud kitchens across Delhi NCR and Bangalore, 2 central kitchens, and 1 organic farm.

