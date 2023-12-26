Over 28,000 Candidates File Papers To Contest Elections In Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Dec 26 (KUNA) -- A total of 28,626 candidates have submitted their nomination papers for contesting elections for national and provincial assemblies across Pakistan for the polls to be held on February 8th.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), as many as 28,626 candidates have submitted their nomination papers for 1,085 general and reserved seats of the national and provincial assemblies.

At least 7,713 candidates, including 471 women, submitted their nominations to contest the upcoming elections on 266 general seats of the National Assembly.

In Punjab province, 3,871 candidates filed nomination papers, 1,681 candidates filed nomination from southern Sindh province, 1,322 candidates from northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 631 nominees filed papers from southwestern Balochistan province for the National Assembly seats.

The ECP has initiated a phase involving the scrutiny of nomination papers to screen out candidates ineligible to contest the polls.

The electoral symbols to the candidates will be allotted on the 13th of January, and polling for the general elections will be held on February 8. (end)

