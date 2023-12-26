Israeli Forces Committed 18 Massacres In Gaza In 24 Hours

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Dec 26 (KUNA) -- The Israeli occupation forces committed on Tuesday 18 massacres over the past 24 hours that left dozens of matures, injured and missing, Health authorities in Gaza said.

The massacres resulted in the martyrdom of 241 and the injury of 382, raising the total martyrs and wounded since October 7to 20,915 and 54,918 respectively, Asharf Al-Qedra, spokesman for the authorities, said in a statement.

He expressed his concern over the targeting of the vicinity of Nasser medical center as what happened to Shifaa medical center in northern Gaza.

He called on all the UN institutions to protect Nasser center, medical teams, those injured, patients and thousands of internally displaced persons, it noted.

Meanwhile, eyewitnesses in Khan Yunis told KUNA that the Israeli occupation forces forced thousands of Palestinians, west of Khan Yunis, through throwing saws on them, to leave their homes towards Rafah City, under tough humanitarian conditions.

They were searching for empty areas on which they can set up their tens, they said, adding that this came coincidence with the displacement of thousands from Bureij and Nuseirat refugee camps over the past days as they were bombarded by the Israeli occupation.

The Israeli occupation forces have been launching attacks on the Gaza Strip for 81 days. (end)

