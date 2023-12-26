India, Saudi Arabia Discuss Strategic Partnership, Development In Region

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Dec 26 (KINA) -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Saudi Arabia Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman discussed on Tuesday bilateral Strategic Partnership and development in the region.

A statement from the Prime Minister's Office said that Modi had a telephone conversation with Mohammad bin Salman during which they reviewed progress in bilateral Strategic Partnership and forward-looking bilateral partnership agenda for the future.

"The leaders exchanged views on the current situation in Middle East. They shared deep concerns at terrorism, violence and the loss of civilian lives," the statement said.

Modi called for continued humanitarian aid for the affected population in the ongoing war and asserted India's long-standing and principled position on the Israel-Palestine issue.

"The two leaders agreed to work together for peace, security and stability in the region.

They also emphasized the need for maintaining the maritime security and the freedom of navigation," the statement added. (end)

