US Amb. In Baghdad Calls For A Halt To Attacks On Coalition Forces

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Dec 26 (KUNA) -- US Ambassador to Iraq Alina Romanowski Tuesday called for halting attacks which target international coalition forces in the country.

"The President places no higher priority than the protection of American personnel serving in harm's way," Romanowski wrote on "X".

She added "US and Coalition forces are in Iraq as guests of the Iraqi government. Attacks against them are attacks against Iraq and these attacks by terrorist groups must stop."

Meanwhile, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced earlier in the day that air raids were launched on three facilities of Hizbollah and its groups in Iraq, in retaliation for a chain of attacks launched against American employees in Iraq.

The Iraqi government announced its condemnation of the American shelling, terming it as "hostile" that violates Iraq's sovereignty.

It said that the attack resulted in the killing of a security man and wounding 18 others, including civilians.

Since the Israeli occupation forces' aggression on Gaza on October 7, some Iraqi armed factions escalated their attacks against the Iraqi military bases, which include advisors of coalition forces. (end)

