Qatar's Overall Aid To Gaza Amounts To 1,600 Tons

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Doha, Dec. 26 (Petra) -- Qatar has supplied around 1,600 tons of in-kind aid to the Gaza Strip since October 7.According to the Qatar Government Communications Office, this aid was delivered via Al-Arish Airport by 52 Qatari Armed Forces aircraft.This assistance is within the scope of Qatar's support for the Palestinian people, as well as its unwavering support for them throughout the harsh humanitarian situations they are now facing.This assistance includes relief and food assistance, medical supplies, and shelter materials.