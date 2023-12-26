Dutch Diplomat Appointed As Senior Humanitarian Coordinator For Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, Dec. 26 (Petra) -- A veteran Dutch diplomat and politician who previously held top UN positions has been appointed Senior Humanitarian Coordinator for Gaza, UN Secretary-General Ant?nio Guterres announced on Tuesday.Holland's outgoing Deputy Prime Minister Sigrid Kaag will facilitate, coordinate, monitor and verify aid consignments to the embittered enclave, in line with a recent Security Council resolution, the UN official website reported Tuesday.She will also establish a mechanism to accelerate humanitarian relief shipments through States that are not party to the conflict.She is expected to take up the assignment on 8 January.Ms. Kaag has a wealth of experience in political, humanitarian and development affairs, as well as in diplomacy.Most recently, she served as the first Deputy Prime Minister and first woman Finance Minister in the Dutch government. Prior to this, she was Minister for Trade and Development Cooperation, and Minister for Foreign Affairs.Ms. Kaag has held a wide range of senior positions in the UN system.