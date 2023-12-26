Number Of Israeli Officers, Soldiers Killed In Gaza Rises To 6 Within 24 Hours

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 26 (Petra) -- The Israeli occupation army stated Tuesday evening that the number of its officers and soldiers killed in Gaza combat had grown to six in less than a day.On Tuesday morning, the occupation army confirmed the deaths of three commanders and soldiers, as well as the critical injuries of four more, in fighting in southern Gaza.This brings the total number of Israeli soldiers killed since the start of Operation "Al-Aqsa Flood" on October 7 to 495, including 162 soldiers killed since the ground attack began on October 27.