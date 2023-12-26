Israeli Warplanes Strike Lebanese Towns

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Beirut, December 26 (Petra) -- Israeli warplanes Tuesday struck Lebanese border towns, a security official told the Jordan News Agency (Petra).Israeli warplanes carried out raids on the towns of Marwahin, Al Qalila, Al Dhahira, Alma Al Shaab, Al Kanasa, and Mays Al-Jabal. The Israeli fighters flew at low altitudes over the Rashidiyah Palestinian refugee camp in Tyre.According to the official, Israeli forces shelled the outskirts of the towns of Naqoura, Tulin, Jabal Balat, Marwahin, Blida, and Mays al Jabal. At least two people were reported injured following the shelling.