Audit Bureau Reports JD102.7 Million In Fiscal Savings For Public Treasury In 2022

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 26 (Petra) -- The Audit Bureau's intensive auditing activities throughout 2022 have culminated in financial savings of approximately JD102.7 million for the public treasury, Radhi Hamadin, the head of the Bureau, said Tuesday in a press statement.These savings emerged from stringent audits of tax and fee transactions, recovery of funds expended unlawfully, active involvement in bidding and procurement committees, and the issuance of various control instruments and audit regulations, he noted.The 2022 report of the Audit Bureau revealed 376 supervisory findings, which included a total of 5,087 observations and violations. Of these, 47 findings comprising 1,086 observations and violations were rectified.Hamadin elaborated on the operations of the Ministerial Committee, chaired by the Minister of State for Prime Minister Affairs, which regularly examines oversight outputs.The committee referred 18 cases to the Integrity and Anti-Corruption Commission for further investigation into suspected corruption. Additionally, six findings related to government agency accounts, which indicated misuse of public funds, were transferred to the judicial system.The committee issued 55 decisions aimed at recovering and collecting public funds, totaling 3 million 834 thousand and 856 dinars. It also sent 9 oversight findings to the Bureau of Legislation and Opinion for resolution of discrepancies between the Audit Bureau and the entities under its scrutiny.In 2022, the Audit Bureau processed 289 complaints and issued 31 supervisory decisions based on these complaints. Hamadin highlighted increased regulatory compliance concerning government vehicle usage.Instances of government vehicles being used outside official hours decreased by 28 percent compared to 2021, and violations involving the disconnection of main power supplies and stopping tracking devices dropped by 96 percent. Of the 15,331 government vehicles, approximately 13,500 were equipped with electronic tracking devices.