The Coffee Trust's 1St Cup® Event Marks Decades Of Impact: Uniting Communities For Guatemalan Coffee Farmers

PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND, USA, December 26, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In a visionary effort that began over 30 years ago, Coffee Exchange, a beloved coffee shop in Providence, Rhode Island, embarked on a mission to generate income for a small non-profit organization dedicated to supporting small-scale coffee farmers, now known as The Coffee Trust . This impactful initiative, now celebrated annually as 1st Cup® , has evolved into a cherished tradition that not only unites local communities but also provides substantial support for coffee-farming partners in Guatemala through donations to The Coffee Trust.Since its inaugural day, Coffee Exchange has contributed 100% of all the day's proceeds to The Coffee Trust. The impact has been profound, with the event consistently raising close to or exceeding $10,000. The festivities, which have grown in scale and enthusiasm over the years, include a spirited silent auction, exciting prizes, and generous giveaways, creating a lively atmosphere that sets the tone for the entire year, and all on behalf of small-scale farmers.What began as a one-day fundraising effort has blossomed into a community-wide phenomenon, and the tradition has expanded beyond its local roots. Coffee Exchange is now joined by cafes across the country, to take a collective first sip in support of The Coffee Trust's mission and to honor coffee farming communities.Trifecta Coffee Company in Albuquerque, NM, and Java Joe's in Santa Fe have joined 1st Cup®, each contributing in their unique ways to raise funds for The Coffee Trust. Others continue to follow suit."After a long holiday season, when it's easy to take a break in the winter months, slow down, and ease into the new year, these establishments defy the norm. January 1st signifies a dynamic launch into the new year, fueled by the spirit of 1st Cup® and dedicated to making a meaningful impact on the lives of small-scale coffee farmers," says Bill Fishbein, Founder and Executive Director of The Coffee Trust.The Coffee Trust invites everyone to join the festivities on January 1st, 2023, whether you're an individual who would like to donate to The Coffee Trust, or an establishment looking to join the movement!Visit for more information.About The Coffee Trust:The Coffee Trust is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping indigenous coffee farmers improve their agricultural practices, diversify their incomes, and raise healthy families. Through initiatives like 1st Cup®, the organization collaborates with partners to raise funds for critical projects in coffee-farming communities in San Gaspar Chajul and San Juan la Laguna, both in Guatemala. We work with participants to design projects that lead toward self-management-the ultimate goal is for the partner organization or community to take full responsibility for the project.

