Hamilton Musicians' Guild Offers Unique Opportunity To New Members

An unique opportunity to join the organization that understands and supports musicians – the Hamilton Musicians' Guild.

HAMILTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 26, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Practicing musicians looking to enhance their professional life – or students ready to step up their music career – are being offered a unique - and money saving - opportunity to join an organization that understands and supports musicians – the Hamilton Musicians' Guild.For over 120 years, the Hamilton Musicians' Guild has successfully helped professional musicians in the Hamilton, Halton and Haldimand region. Helping musicians is what the HMG does. Through the combined efforts of its members and the American Federation of Musicians, the HMG is able to help musicians in over a dozen ways. At the highest levels, it has a strong voice in collective bargaining and government lobbying. As an HMG members have a voice in deciding their future.Between January 1 and March 31, 2024, new members are able to join the HMG at great savings. The HMG will waive both the Federation Initiation Fee ($ 65) and the Local Initiation Fee ($40) for ALL NEW members. New members pay only Annual Dues ($95 for full-time Students and Youth / $ 180 for Regular Members). New members will receive all the benefits of belonging to the largest international organization of professional musicians in the world – the American Federation of Musicians! This includes live musicians, disc jockeys, sound engineers – everyone interested in developing their music career.Click here for details – !

