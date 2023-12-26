New Raj Govt Cancels Recruitment Process For 50,000 Mahatma Gandhi Seva Preraks

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Dec 27 (IANS) The BJP government in Rajasthan led by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma is changing the decisions of its predecessor one after another.

On Tuesday, the newly formed BJP government cancelled the recruitment of 50,000 Mahatma Gandhi Seva Preraks. The Peace and Non-Violence Department issued orders in this regard.

Earlier on Monday, the Rajiv Gandhi Yuva Mitra Internship Scheme was closed.

In the budget for the year 2023-24, the then Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had announced the recruitment of 50,000 motivators as Mahatma Gandhi Seva Preraks. Based on the announcement, the Peace and Non-Violence Department issued a release on August 13, 2023, notifying the recruitment on a contract basis for one year.

The selected beneficiaries were to be given a stipend of Rs 4500 every month. These motivators were to be given the responsibility of propagating Gandhism and non-violence.

The Gehlot government had announced the recruitment two months before the code of conduct, at that time BJP had raised questions over the announcement.

In September, the appointment of Mahatma Gandhi Seva Preraks was banned by the High Court.

The High Court had permitted the government to continue the recruitment process, but there was a ban on issuing appointment letters.

Meanwhile, the code of conduct was imposed and the process came to a halt.

Now, the new government has cancelled the recruitment.

