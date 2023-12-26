Countdown To Midnight At Garage - A TIMELESS New Year's Eve Bash At W Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 26 Dec 2023, 5:15 PM

This New Year's Eve, transcend the ordinary and immerse yourself in the splendor of a lavish dinner experience that promises to make your 2024 wishes come true.

Indulge your senses in a tantalizing menu curated by Garage, featuring a fusion of global flavors and innovative dishes that promise an extraordinary dining experience. Whether you're a food connoisseur or someone seeking a memorable culinary adventure, Garage is set to redefine your expectations.

Ring in the New Year in unparalleled style as you gather with your loved ones, from the little ones to the young at heart. At Garage, the festive spirit comes alive, creating an atmosphere of joy, laughter, and shared moments that will linger in your memories long after the clock strikes midnight.

After the final toast, let the rhythm guide you as you dance the night away in celebration. The Garage New Year's Eve bash promises a night infused with vibrant energy, where exquisite cuisine meets the heartbeat of an unforgettable party. At W Abu Dhabi, they don't just celebrate New Year's Eve; they redefine it.

Where: Garage, W Abu Dhabi

When: Sunday, December 31st

Timing: 9:00 PM to 1:00 AM

Packages:

Soft Package: 550 AED

House Package: 750 AED

Champagne and prosecco will be available a la carte.

For reservations, call +971 2 656 0000 or visit . Make sure to secure your spot for a night of indulgence, celebration, and the beginning of a bold and exciting new year.