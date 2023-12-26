Mexico's AMLO Inaugurates New State-Controlled Mexicana Airline

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Bloomberg

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador inaugurated the state-run airline Mexicana de Aviacion on Tuesday as part of the country's push to put domestic tourist projects in the hands of a military-led company.

The carrier's first flight headed to Tulum, a popular beach destination in the country's southeast, from the airport built earlier in his administration to serve the sprawling Mexico City population.

Named after a defunct state airline, Mexicana will initially serve 14 destinations and gradually add domestic routes.

"This airline will be managed by the Olmeca-Maya-Mexica company that will administer airports, trains, especially the Maya Train, and Mexicana de Aviacion, in addition to other complementary companies with hotels and ecological parks,” AMLO, as the president is known, said at a press briefing, referring to some of the major infrastructure projects of his government.

The air carrier kicked off operations with five planes, and it's in talks with Boeing Co. over the possibility of buying additional ones in 2024, according to Defense Secretary Luis Sandoval. The government has touted the company as a budget option for travelers.

Mexicana de Aviacion stopped flights in 2010, and the government bought rights to the name amid bankruptcy proceedings. Initial destinations will include the states of Baja California, Nuevo Leon and Yucatan.