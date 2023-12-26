Amir Sends Condolences To Ruler Of Umm Al Quwain

Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of condolence to His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council of the sisterly United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, on the death of Sheikh Ahmed bin Abdullah bin Saeed Al Mualla.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.