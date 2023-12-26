Expo Doha: Palestine Pavilion Tells Story Of Resilience, Heritage And History

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Expo 2023 Doha QNA

Doha, Qatar: The pavilion of Palestine at the International Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha tells the story of the Palestinian people's resilience, heritage and history.

The exterior of the pavilion displays embroideries of the Palestinian dress and its colors that express pride and honor, and the olive tree which is considered a national symbol.

Each of the four sections of the pavilion reflects an aspect of the Palestinian heritage and agriculture methods. The first section includes the Palestinian clothing, especially women's hand-embroidered clothing and keffiyeh, along with household items that Palestinians used to use.

The second section displays the food products that Palestine is famous for, such as olive oil and thyme, and methods of harvesting and pressing olives via large screens; while the third section contains paintings that express the history of Palestine and the most prominent cities such as Jerusalem, Jaffa and Akka. The fourth section includes olive trees and a small shop to display Palestinian products.

The pavilion also highlights the Palestinian cuisine with its famous authentic dishes which ingredients mainly include olive oil, spices, thyme, taboon bread, as well as sweets such as Nabulsi Kunafa, Tamriyah, Qatayef, and others.

Abdul Razzaq Hussein, the official in charge of the Palestine pavilion, stressed the importance of Palestine's participation in this global event to introduce the world to the Palestinian heritage and identity, and shed light on Palestines past and future.

Hussein extended thanks to the State of Qatar and the Expo Organizing Committee for supporting the Palestinian pavilion and providing facilities that contributed to the pavilion performing its work in a manner befitting the State of Palestine despite the circumstances of the aggression on Gaza.

He indicated that the pavilion leaves a deep impact on the hearts of Arab and foreign visitors, sending a message to the world that Palestine is a land and a people, and an ancient civilization rooted in the depths of Arab and human history.

Running until March 28, the International Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha is one of the most distinguished global events in horticulture and agriculture, promoting innovations in horticulture, sustainable design and environmental conservation. It seeks to enhance awareness of the importance of preserving nature and promoting sustainability in areas of horticulture and agriculture.