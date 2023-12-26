Cryptocurrency News - Lbank Weekly Listing Report, 25Th December 2023

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) As a world-class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users with quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week's exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.
New Listings on LBank Exchange
Scheduled this week starting on 25th December 2023.
LBank Weekly Listing Report, 25th December 2023
Project: GBGC
Listing date: 25th December
Key words: Others, Initial Listing, Mainnet
Official Website:
About: GBGC COIN (GBGC) is a decentralized currency developed by a diverse team of experts committed to enhancing metaverse and decentralized technologies.
Project: HXXH
Listing date: 25th December
Key words: BRC20, Initial Listing, BRC20
Official Website:
About: HXXH (HXXH) is a pioneering decentralized social platform that merges UTXO-based mechanisms with NFTs, offering users data ownership, secure communications, and participation in a digital collectibles economy, all rooted in UTXO technology.
Project: SST
Listing date: 25th December
Key words: AI&MEME, Initial Listing, BEP20
Official Website:
About: SmileStackAI (SST) is an innovative cryptocurrency ecosystem that revolutionizes the digital world with its AI bot for creating humor, a unified app for a cohesive crypto experience, a creative NFT marketplace, and a pioneering AI blockchain, providing an entertaining and seamless journey for crypto enthusiasts.
Project: EDUM
Listing date: 26th December
Key words: NFT, Initial Listing, ERC20
Official Website:
About: EDUM (EDUM), is the world's first learning behavior-based Study To Earn (S2E) project among the X2E models, rewarding students through a process that includes goal setting, self-directed learning, and goal achievement, while measuring and certifying study activities to provide appropriate incentives, all facilitated through EDUM's S2E Service Tools and educational services from partner companies, thereby playing a key role in building its innovative educational ecosystem.
Project: PS
Listing date: 29th December
Key words: Public Chain, Initial Listing, KLAY
Official Website:
About: Property System Platform (PS) is a blockchain-based real estate transaction STO platform that merges traditional real estate investment with STO and token utility, enabling efficient asset selection and investment for individuals at any income level.
Summary of Last Week's Listings - 18th December 2023 to 24th December 2023
Weekly Listing Summary December 18 - December 24
Name: AIM
Official Website:
Trade here:
Name: MYTH
Weekly gain: 150%
Official Website:
Trade here:
Name: MF
Weekly gain: 46%
Official Website:
Name: GROKGIRL
Weekly gain: 66%
Official Website:
Trade here:
Name: SILLY
Weekly gain: 79%
Official Website:
Trade here:
Name: KIMBO
Weekly gain: 44%
Official Website:
Trade here:
Name: WIF
Weekly gain: 43%
Official Website:
Trade here:
Name: NETZ
Weekly gain: 850%
Official Website:
Trade here:
Name: CAP
Official Website:
Trade here:
Name: ACE
Weekly gain: 117%
Official Website:
Trade here:
Name: 1CAT
Weekly gain: 84%
Official Website:
Trade here:
Name: GMTO
Weekly gain: 191%
Official Website:
Trade here:
Name: CTC
Weekly gain: 88%
Official Website:
Trade here:
Name: BTCS
Weekly gain: 41%
Official Website:
Trade here:
Name: MMSS
Weekly gain: 40%
Official Website:
Trade here:
Name: UPPP
Weekly gain: 859%
Official Website:
Trade here:
Name: CATS1
Weekly gain: 32%
Official Website:
Trade here:
Name: ROUP
Weekly gain: 37%
Official Website:
Trade here:
Name: AISI
Weekly gain: 157%
Official Website:
Trade here:
Name: CIP
Weekly gain: 207%
Official Website:
Trade here:
About LBank
LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.
