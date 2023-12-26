Battery Stock News - Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ: EPOW) Announces Breakthrough Achievement In Sodium-Ion Battery Hard Carbon Composite Material

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. ("Sunrise", the "Company", "we" or "our") (NASDAQ: EPOW), today announced that its subsidiary, Sunrise (Guizhou) New Energy Materials Co., Ltd., has received preliminary approval from the National Intellectual Property Office for its invention patent titled "Fiber-Structured Titanium-Doped Amorphous Carbon Coated Silver Hard Carbon Composite Material and the Preparation Method." The official document number is 2023121501155630. This invention pertains to the field of sodium-ion battery material preparation and introduces a fiber-structured titanium-doped amorphous carbon coated silver hard carbon composite material and its preparation method.

Hard carbon, as the main material for the anode of sodium-ion batteries, has become the preferred material due to its wide availability, low cost, and simple preparation process. However, it has limitations such as low specific capacity, low initial efficiency, and deviation in power performance. This invention overcomes the aforementioned drawbacks. The hard carbon composite material of this invention exhibits a core-shell structure, with the inner core composed of silver-doped hard carbon material and the outer shell composed of titanium-doped amorphous carbon. This design enhances the initial efficiency, cycling performance, and rate capability of the anode materials.

"Sunrise is a research-driven high-tech enterprise with cutting-edge technology in the field of anode materials worldwide, placing us in a leading position within the industry. We have filed domestic and international patents related to new graphite, silicon-carbon, and hard carbon technologies. Due to our technological leadership, we have been able to secure top-tier domestic and international clients such as CATL, BYD, Narada Power, and Hithium Energy, specializing in electric vehicle and energy storage batteries. Furthermore, we have contributed significantly as a principal drafting entity to the national battery industry standard policy, 'Technical Specifications for the Production Process of Artificial Graphite Anode Materials'," commented Mr. Haiping Hu, the Chairman of the Company. "We will continue to dedicate ourselves to the technical research, and manufacturing of lithium-ion and sodium-ion battery anode materials, providing our customers with more comprehensive solutions."

Headquartered in Zibo, Shandong Province, China, Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd., through its joint venture, is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of graphite anode material for lithium-ion batteries. The Company's joint venture is constructing a 260,543 m2 manufacturing plant in Guizhou Province, China. The plant runs on inexpensive electricity from renewable sources, which helps to make Sunrise New Energy a low-cost and low-environmental-impact producer of graphite anode material. Mr. Haiping Hu, the founder and CEO of the Company, is a major pioneer for the graphite anode industry in China starting from 1999. The Company's management team is also composed of experts with years of experiences and strong track-records of success in the graphite anode industry. In addition, the Company also operates a knowledge sharing platform in China. For further information, please visit the Company's website at The Company also maintains a Twitter account (@sunrisenewener1) to keep investors up to date on the latest development of the Company.

Certain statements in this press release regarding the Company's future expectations, plans and prospects constitute forward-looking statements as defined by Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements about plans, goals, objectives, strategies, future events, expected results, assumptions and any other factual statements that have not occurred. Any words that refer to "may", "will", "want", "should", "believe", "expect", "expect", "estimate", "estimate" or similar non-factual words, shall be regarded as forward-looking statements. Due to various factors, the actual results may differ materially from the historical results or the contents expressed in these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the company's strategic objectives, the company's future plans, market demand and user acceptance of the company's products or services, technological updates, economic trends, the company's reputation and brand, the impact of industry competition and bidding, relevant policies and regulations, the ups and downs of China's macroeconomic conditions, the relevant international market conditions, and other related risks and assumptions disclosed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F.. In view of the above and other related reasons, we advise investors not to blindly rely on these forward-looking statements, and we urge investors to visit the SEC's website to consult the company's relevant documents for other factors that may affect the company's future operating results. The company is under no obligation to make public amendments to changes in these forward-looking statements due to specific events or reasons unless required by law.

