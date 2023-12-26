EV Stocks In Play - NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) Gains As Smart Electric Executive Flagship ET9 Unveiled

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas, - stocks in play commentary: NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO ) is currently trading at $9.23+0.81 (+9.56%) with a day's high of $9.27 on news of its Smart Electric Executive Flagship ET9 Unveiled

At NIO Day 2023, NIO ET9, a smart electric executive flagship, officially made its debut. Smart EVs have reached the pinnacle of technological innovation. With NIO's strategic and comprehensive investment in the core technologies of smart EVs, NIO ET9 integrates the latest technological research and development achievements, showcasing a perfect package of flagship-style exterior, spacious interior, immersive experience, efficient recharging, and smart technologies. NIO ET9 is designed specifically for the new generation of high-end business users, offering a sophisticated, comfortable, and safe smart electric executive flagship.

Smart Electric Executive Flagship ET9 Unveiled

NIO ET9 reshapes the presence of the executive flagship in the era of smart EV. With a length of 5,325mm, a width of 2,016mm, a height of 1,620mm, and a wheelbase of 3,250mm, NIO ET9 presents a strong posture. Adopting the Landjet design, it satisfies users with cabin space, comfort, safety, and steering.

NIO ET9 adopts a four-seat layout. The innovative "Sky Island" and "Executive Bridge" create exclusive first-class comfort. Inside the "Executive Bridge", NIO ET9 offers a 360-degree versatile tray table for the passengers in the rear seats, which can be adjusted at any angle. The first-class rear seats of NIO ET9 file 24 self-developed patented technologies, with a maximum backrest adjustment angle of 45 degrees, a seat cushion width of 582mm, and 11 adjustments with one click, providing benchmarking comfortable experience. Moreover, the 7 electric sunshades can be activated with one click.

