Jordan's Tourism Sector Demonstrates Resilience Amidst Crises, Says Minister Qaisi

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 26 (Petra) -- Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Makram Qaisi, addressing a media meeting at the "Government Communication Forum" organized by the Ministry of Government Communications, emphasized the unique resilience of the tourism sector despite its sensitivity to crises.During the forum held on Tuesday, Minister Qaisi highlighted the sector's rapid response and recovery capability amidst ongoing challenges, including the negative repercussions of the Israeli aggression against Gaza and occupied Palestine on Jordan's economy and various sectors, particularly tourism.Minister Qaisi elaborated on the historical resilience of the Kingdom, accustomed to emerging from crises with enhanced strength. He shared critical data on tourism flow, noting that the number of visitors to Jordan in the past 11 months reached approximately 5.937 million, generating tourism revenue of about 4.894 billion dinars.These figures represent significant increases compared to both the previous year and the pre-pandemic year of 2019, with visitor numbers up by 29.2 percent and 19.6 percent, respectively, and tourism income showing a 30.5 percent and 28.8 percent increase for the same periods.He pointed out that without the current crisis, the tourism sector could have achieved unprecedented growth. The recovery rate in tourist numbers this year, compared to the pre-pandemic benchmark year of 2019 set by the World Tourism Organization, saw an increase of about 20 percent.Additionally, the tourism sector's contribution to the gross domestic product and the overall economy during the current year was substantial, amounting to 14.6 percent.In response to the crisis's impact on tourism, Minister Qaisi detailed the ministry's proactive measures, including disseminating reassuring messages to international media and tourist offices about Jordan's safety as a tourist destination. This effort was supported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which communicated with foreign embassies.Tourists were encouraged to share their safe experiences in Jordan on social media, and the ministry capitalized on hosting the ATTA conference to further confirm Jordan's safety. Additionally, the ministry intensified marketing efforts in Arab countries and among Jordanians abroad and focused on boosting domestic tourism.The ministry, in collaboration with various stakeholders, has also been working intensively on sustainability and preservation of archaeological sites, exploring new markets, and developing joint tourism programs with other countries. Efforts to improve tourism products and services, enhance worker training and qualification, and focus on specialized tourism areas like religious, therapeutic, and hospital tourism were also emphasized.Minister Qaisi highlighted major projects the Ministry and the Department of Antiquities are undertaking, such as the preservation center in Nuwaijis, the rehabilitation of Falah Al-Hamad House, development of the Amman Citadel tourist trail in Amman, and the restoration project in Jerash.He noted the integrated relationship between the Ministry, the Aqaba Special Economic Zone, and the Petra Tourism Development Region in implementing various tourism programs.Responding to journalists, Qaisi provided insights into the growth of the tourism sector, evidenced by the opening and closing of tourism-related establishments, and discussed the "Urdonna Jannah" program, offering reduced hotel prices to encourage domestic tourism. He also addressed the impact of boycotts on workers and local supply chains.Minister of Government Communications Muhannad Mubaideen emphasized the forum's role in fostering transparent communication and dialogue on public issues, particularly the impact of crises on vital economic sectors like tourism.He reiterated the Ministry's commitment to maintaining engagement with the media, essential in educating citizens and conveying state messages.