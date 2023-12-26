SAIMY AI Launches Mission To Create Herogen AI, Autonomous AI Income For Individuals And Businesses

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, USA, December 26, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- SAIMY AI , a visionary technology organization, today announced its pioneering Autonomous Income Agents (AIAs) and Legacy AI systems powered by its HeroGen AI algorithms.

The world is rapidly advancing towards a productivity revolution powered by AI and automation. SAIMY introduced today the concept of 'Autonomous Income Agents' which are owned by individuals or businesses and are designed with the mission to generate sustainable passive income. The goal is to democratize the gains from technological advancements. This approach empowers individuals to own and control a new class of dynamic income-generating AI tools, offering a robust alternative to traditional agrarian or industrial age economic models. The operating system of these AI agents is named HeroGen AI: It sits on top of foundation models, always asking one critically important question: How can this benefit humanity?

HeroGenAI transcends technological innovation, reflecting the Hero Generation's ethos. This diverse and inclusive group, united across ages and backgrounds, shares a commitment to AI that benefits all of humanity.

“We have a brief window to get the economic changes right as AI transforms society,” said SAIMY AI's creator, Samy Montechristo, while unveiling the organization's 'HeroGen AI' featuring a patent pending algorithm based on Maslow's Hierarchy of Needs. The acronym API summarizes the 3 core features: Agents, Places & Information.

Innovative AI Agents - A New Era for Entrepreneurs & Creators:

Today's announcement includes a suite of AI Agents, trained by leading experts globally, each specializing in one of 12 crucial business skills, including Marketing, Sales, Graphic Design, and Advertising using an algorithm based on Maslow's Hierarchy of Needs.

SAIMY AI 'practices what it preaches' by utilizing its own 12 agents to help run the organization. It champions and serves a new breed of entrepreneurs – "entraipreneurs," who place artificial intelligence at the core of their business and media ventures.

SAIMY's Agents come in two models: 'Hybrid Human Agents', like AI Trixie, AI Josette and AI Bell are ideal for those new to AI, while 'Independent AI Agents', like AI Samantha, Jane or Mike are suited for users with AI collaboration experience.

Legacy AI is a profound extension of the HeroGen AI concept. In the spring and summer of our lives, Legacy AI acts as a co-pilot. It encourages us to balance our resume virtues-those achievements and skills we accumulate professionally-with our legacy virtues, which are the deeper values and qualities for which we wish to be remembered. As we transition into the autumn and winter of our lives, this legacy AI shifts its role to that of a digital biographer. It becomes a tool for preserving personal knowledge and experiences, ensuring our stories and lessons are passed down to future generations. These systems not only link the past with the future but also offer income potential for their owners. Unique experiences in areas such as business acumen, life insights, or sports encounters may hold significant value for others. Legacy AI partners with Craig Marshall, a global thought leader known for advising Steve Jobs, collaborating with the Dalai Lama and working with companies like Universal Studios, Hitachi and Warner Bros.

AI Powered Places - Blending AI Powered Agents and Virtual Immersive Environments for Work, Events & AI Robotics Training:

Today's release also includes AI Places, a unique differentiator of SAIMY AI: This feature includes the AI Office, facilitating real-time interaction between human teams and AI agents. It also extends to venues like the AI Convention Center, AI Museum, AI Infinity Stage and AI Book for virtual events.

In the rapidly evolving field of AI, SAIMY's 'AI Places' stand at the forefront of innovation, particularly in the training of large language models (LLMs) that control robots. As the trend shifts towards utilizing synthetic training data, AI Places offer an ideal solution as a versatile and cost-effective alternative to traditional physical training environments.

'Peace City', the platform housing the 'AI Places', offers users a mesmerizing experience of Earth's atmosphere, depicted as a thin yet vital blue halo. This unique visual perspective, known as the 'Hero View', fosters a deeper understanding of our planet's fragility and inspires a greater appreciation for the beauty and vulnerability of life on Earth.



AI Insider - Your Gateway to Important AI Know-How & Tools:

SAIMY AI's third feature announced today, AI Insider, is a comprehensive resource platform providing users with access to a community of people interested in AI benefits, the latest AI information, tools, and trends. This feature ensures members can stay ahead in the rapidly evolving world of AI.

Prioritizing Security and Ethical Frameworks:

The AIAs concept benefits from a distributed model, since individuals operate their personalized AIAs. This makes them less prone to systemic risks. A core ethical directive is embedded in every AIA, mandating operation solely for constructive economic activities and prohibiting harmful actions towards humans.

“Imagine a future where each person owns an AI that sustains their basic needs through passive income, allowing them to live life on their own terms,” said Samy Montechristo, closing SAIMY AI's virtual launch event. He further called upon leaders to support the responsible expansion of tools like AIAs that can turn the AI revolution into a“force for empowerment rather than displacement.”

About SAIMY:

SAIMY AI stands at the forefront of integrating humane artificial intelligence and immersive media to create pro-human AIs. They named this new category "HeroGen AI," a term coined to represent this new category of generative AI. HeroGen AI is not just a technological breakthrough; it's a testament to the ethos of the Hero Generation-a diverse group spanning all ages and backgrounds, united by a shared vision for AI that serves the greater good of humanity. The organization is committed to enhancing life quality through its advanced AI solutions. SAIMY AI is dedicated to making AI accessible and beneficial for the many not the few, ensuring that the upcoming AI revolution leads to a more equitable, stable, and humane society. Its mission is to advance the concept of Autonomous Income Agents (AIAs) in pursuit of this goal.

