Cpses Emerge As Biggest Defaulters Of MSME Payments

The central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) have been among the biggest defaulters in the list of various central and state buyers against which micro and small enterprises (MSEs) have filed complaints for delay in clearing their payments against goods and services sold.

According to the data available on Samadhaan portal, 6,167 complaints were filed by MSEs against various CPSEs since October 2017 as of December 26, reported FE.

The delayed payment monitoring portal has revealed that 2,120 applications have been filed since October 2017 against Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), of which only 880 have been disposed so far.

Others in the top five bracket were

Indian Oil

Corporation with 509 applications filed and 53 disposed followed by

Bharat Heavy Electricals

(455 applications and 100 disposed), Bridge & Roof Co. (India) (211 applications and 47 disposed), and NTPC (164 applications and 19 disposed).



Other than central PSUs, the departments of various central ministries have received 2,371 applications since October 2017.



The maximum 582 applications for

payments

delayed to MSEs were filed against the Department of Defence, of which 110 were disposed while the Department of

Health

and Family Welfare had received 232 applications, of which 52 applications were disposed.

Other top three defaulters among central departments were telecom, military affairs and higher education with 217, 184, and 166 applications filed so far by MSEs respectively.



