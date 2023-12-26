Global E-Security Solutions Provider Supercom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) Growing With Shift In Focus To Electronic Monitoring To Increase Public Safety

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Digital security solutions innovator SuperCom Ltd. is building on decades of experience in identification technology now focusing on electronic monitoring services for the upward-trending public safety market

SuperCom's third quarter financial statement released in November showed 67% revenue growth YOY and 550% growth in its EBITDA

The company is expanding its presence in the United States by entering new state markets, building on a history of services in California and other states SuperCom is also growing in the European Union, with key contracts recently signed in Romania and Finland

Electronic-monitoring (“EM”) security solutions developer

SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB) , focused on revolutionizing public safety around the world through EM technology and complementary services, has seen revenues grow 67% year-over-year between 2022 and 2023, with 73% of its revenues sustained on a recurring basis ( ).

SuperCom's success with more than 50 client governments is evidence of a growing resource for monitoring inmates and individuals under house arrest or other court-ordered rehabilitation programs - a growing market that the company's management expects to reach $1.6 billion in...

