Greencarnewsbreaks - Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Announces Delivery Of 63 Additional Class 3 Vehicles To RMA Group

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) , an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, has delivered 63 Class 3 vehicles to the Randy Marion Automotive Group (“RMA”) and has invoiced RMA for $3,969,000. This shipment brings the total delivered EVs to 121, valued at more than $7.5 million, with plans to deliver 150 vehicles total by the end of the year. These vehicles are part of a purchase order placed by RMA earlier this year for 1,000 vehicles in all, with the first vehicles shipped in September. Mullen expects to deliver the majority of the vehicles in 2024. The company's Tunica, Mississippi-based plant is slated to produce 150 vehicles in 2023, with a 3,000-vehicle capacity moving forward into the new year. The Mississippi plant will manufacture and assemble the Mullen ONE, Class 1 EV cargo van and the Class 3 EV cab chassis trucks. According to the company, the All-Electric Mullen THREE is a Class 3 low cab forward EV truck designed for a 125-mile range and featuring a 5,000-plus-pound payload. The vehicle is specifically built for urban last-mile delivery and can be easily upfit to meet a variety of vocational needs from last-mile delivery, construction, landscaping, catering and more.“We are laser-focused on hitting our commitment to deliver 150 Mullen THREEs by end of this year,” said Mullen Automotive CEO and chair David Michery in the press release.
To view the full press release, visit
About Mullen Automotive Inc.
Mullen Automotive is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of electric vehicles (“EVs”) that will be manufactured in its two United States-based assembly plants. Mullen's EV development portfolio includes the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover; the Mullen-GO Commercial Urban Delivery EV; the Mullen commercial class 1–3 EVs; and Bollinger Motors, which features both the B1 and B2 electric SUV trucks and class 4–6 commercial offerings. On Sept. 7, 2022, Bollinger Motors became a majority-owned EV truck company of Mullen Automotive, and on Dec. 1, 2022, Mullen closed on the acquisition of all Electric Last Mile Solutions (“ELMS”) assets, including all IP and a 650,000-square-foot plant in Mishawaka, Indiana. To learn more about the company, visit
.
NOTE TO INVESTORS:
The latest news and updates relating to MULN are available in the company's newsroom at
About GreenCarStocks
GreenCarStocks
(“GCS”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on electric vehicles (“EVs”) and the green energy sector. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, GCS is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, GCS brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. GCS is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from GreenCarStocks, text“Green” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the GreenCarStocks website applicable to all content provided by GCS, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
GreenCarStocks
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
...
GreenCarStocks is powered by
IBN
MENAFN26122023000224011066ID1107658895
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.