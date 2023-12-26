Tinygemsbreaks Diamond Lake Minerals Inc. (DLMI) CEO Discusses Bridging Gap Between Digital, Traditional Securities In Fintech Interview

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Diamond Lake Minerals (OTC: DLMI) , a leading multistrategy operating company specializing in the development and support of digital assets and SEC-registered security tokens, was featured in a recent exclusive FinTech interview. During the interview, Diamond Lake Minerals CEO Brian Esposito talked with host Vince Molinari about the company, which specializes in the development and support of digital assets and SEC-registered security tokens; he also talked about the power and expertise of the advisory board members who are supporting the company. During the interview, Esposito discussed how Diamond Lake Minerals is bridging traditional finance with a digital future. Esposito noted that he has been involved in digital assets much of his career, and he has been waiting for security tokens to“take off,” but it didn't happen.“The wealth of the world that's sitting on the sidelines that hear about NFTs, they hear about cryptocurrencies, they heard about digital assets,” said Diamond Lake Minerals CEO Brian Esposito during the interview.

“They don't know how to get involved. They don't know how to go and download a metamass digital wallet. They don't want to go through a KYC of another exchange. So they just sit on the sidelines. And our model is, I want those people to be able to participate in this market and do something that they're familiar with: buying a stock. They can go in their Charles Schwab account, something that they're familiar with. They can call their broker and say, 'I want to be in digital securities. What's this DLMI doing. What is this Diamond Lake Minerals doing in that space? And how are they properly implementing those technologies and those digital assets in a traditional security?' . . . As DLMI grows, we have a hotel in our subsidiary, we have a media company, we have a piece of IP or music. Our stockholders that are holding DLMI stock will earn a dividend distribution, something that they are very familiar with. Now opening up that to a global digital economy, investors that want to participate in a security token offering of that business unit, how we invite other regulated environments to be part of our security. And now our security token holders can earn a revenue share or profit share of that business unit.”

To view the full interview, visit



About Diamond Lake Minerals Inc.

Founded in Utah in 1954,

Diamond Lake Minerals is a multistrategy operating company that specializes in the development and support of digital assets and SEC-registered security tokens. The company's

goal

is

to

responsibly

innovate and develop

valuable traditional businesses and successfully combine them with the future of money: digital assets. DLMI's mission is to bring back to the public markets timeless business principles that are focused on healthy sustainable growth and strong earnings that generate yields combined in a modern digital world creating value for our stakeholders. DLMI is positioning itself as an industry agnostic leader in the digital asset and security token space. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to DLMI are available in the company's newsroom at



