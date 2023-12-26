Turbo Energy (NASDAQ: TURB) Plans For Global Expansion With All-In-One Residential Solar Energy Solution

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Turbo Energy's SunBox Home is a complete residential solar energy solution featuring AI-powered tools that maximize efficiency, lower costs, and protect users from price shocks

The SunBox Home companion app gives users total control over the use of the battery, including when to use the surplus stored, providing complete visibility into battery status, energy production, power usage, and cost savings

SunBox available for industrial and commercial businesses Turbo Energy recently listed on NASDAQ under the symbol TURB

Traditional residential solar systems typically comprise separate components for energy generation, storage, conversion, and distribution.

Turbo Energy (NASDAQ: TURB) , a photovoltaic energy company based in Spain, is taking its proprietary technology mainstream with SunBox Home: a single multi-functional unit that leverages AI to maximize efficiency, lower costs, and protect users against price shocks ( ).

The SunBox Home connects to each point in the solar energy production and consumption cycle to streamline power storage, and usage. The Turbo Energy companion application allows users to customize the system, offering complete visibility into battery status, solar energy production, and...

