Coasts And Borders Security Vigilance Thwarts Attempts To Smuggle Drugs

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The General Directorate of Coasts and Borders Security has effectively succeeded in curbing the escalation of potential attempts to smuggle illicit drugs into the country in collaboration with the General Directorate of Drug Enforcement, has pointed out Major General Nasser Jaber al-Nuaimi, Director General of Coast and Border Security at the Ministry of Interior (MoI).

He told local Arabic daily Arrayah that in spite of the various attempts to smuggle drugs and the evolution of smuggling methods, the efforts of the directorate have greatly contributed to reducing the escalation of these operations and tightening the noose on smugglers. He pointed out that many such attempts have been spotted and foiled, which could be attributed to several factors, including the tighter radar surveillance control through the National Security Shield Center. In addition, radar towers are spread across all the coastal locations of the country. This is coupled with the intensification of maritime and coastal patrols in areas where such cases are prevalent.

He stressed that there are qualified teams of personnel equipped with all the necessary gear to handle special tasks, including drug trafficking operations. Further, the directorate has a maritime search and rescue section equipped with reconnaissance aircraft, motor boats, and modern scooters, alongside trained and qualified crews to handle all maritime search and rescue situations.

Major General Al-Nuaimi noted that calls for help are addressed around the clock by the search and rescue section. There are also search and rescue teams stationed at various beaches across the country ready to address any emergency or need for help, as there is constant co-operation and coordination with the concerned entities and departments in the country in this regard.

There is a close cooperation between the directorate and Hamad Medical Corporation. In the event of an injury or incident at sea, communication and coordination are established with ambulance services. The injured is then transported by the maritime patrols to the nearest land location, where he would be handed over to an ambulance for the necessary medical care. Sometimes, the patient may be transferred to the nearest hospital.

In the meantime, he stressed that the substantial and generous support provided by the country's wise leadership has contributed to the development and provision of a large and advanced infrastructure aimed at securing and protecting the borders and coasts of the country.

Accordingly, the naval base was established according to a model that takes into account the tasks and responsibilities of the directorate, accommodating all its sections, in addition to a sophisticated seaport with a depth of six metres.

This base includes all the advanced maritime security requirements that contribute to securing the maritime borders of the country, strengthening control, and security protection of all its coasts through maritime patrols to prevent infiltration operations, smuggling of prohibited materials, and control maritime violations. In addition, it provides maritime services to citizens and residents.

This base serves as a security stronghold and a prominent symbol to enhance the security strategy in the country and meet the requirements of maritime security.

