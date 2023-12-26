Qatar Chamber Announces Restructuring Of Real Estate Committee

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Chamber revealed the restructuring the Real Estate Committee, its strategic objectives and work mechanisms. Additionally, it reviewed the provisions of the internal regulations related to permanent, temporary, and joint committees, issued by the Minister of Commerce and Industry's Decree No 96 of 2019.

This came during the first meeting of the Real Estate Committee in the new session at the Qatar Chamber, headed by the Chairman of the Committee and member of the Board Abdul Rahman Abdul Jalil Al Abdul Ghani.

The Committee also discussed the most important challenges facing the real estate sector, seeking to develop it and working to co-ordinate with the corresponding committees in the Chamber to support its views. The Committee was directed to prepare a study on one of the challenges facing this sector and submit its results to the relevant authorities.

The Real Estate Committee performs numerous tasks, the most prominent of which is following up on the implementation of the strategic plans prepared by the State of Qatar regarding the private sector in the field of real estate in the country, and reviewing, following up and activating the laws and legislation that work to develop that private sector, in addition to making appropriate recommendations regarding them and studying the problems and obstacles facing the real estate sector before finding appropriate solutions to them. Furthermore, it gathers, monitors and analyze different phenomena and changes that occur in the sector and holds the necessary seminars, conferences and workshops to stimulate and activate the real estate sector in the country.

