DAAM, Katara Sign Agreement To Finance Marmi 2024

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Social and Sport Contribution Fund (DAAM) singed a financing agreement with Katara, the Cultural Village Foundation to finance the tournaments of the 15th Edition of Qatar International Falcons and Hunting Festival (Marmi 2024).

This agreement embodies the developmental and effective role played by DAAM Fund and the joint-stock companies listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange to support cultural activities in the country, in accordance with the established plans and in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030.

The agreement also reflects the pioneering role played by the DAAM Fund and Katara in supporting inherited cultural activities and raising new generations to preserve them.

The Marmi International Festival is considered one of the most important events organized by Qatar Al-Qannas Association since falconry was registered on the World Heritage List in 2011, within the framework of preserving the heritage and sentimental values of this sport inherited from fathers and grandfathers, in addition to its importance in Arabic literature and Arab folklore, especially the Gulf and Qatari ones.

It is worth noting that the Social and Sport Contribution Fund, since its establishment in 2010, has laid the foundation for many vital projects and initiatives in the cultural, sports and social fields. The contributions of joint-stock companies whose shares are listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange are considered among the Funds most important financial resources, making them an essential partner in achieving community development.

