Amiri Naval Forces Receive Sumaysimah (F104) Corvette

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Amiri Naval Forces received the Sumaysimah (F104) corvette at the Umm Al Houl Naval Base, arriving from the Italian Republic, in the presence of HE Chief of Staff of Qatar Armed Forces Staff Lieutenant General (Pilot) Salem bin Hamad bin Aqeel al-Nabit. HE the Chief of Staff toured the ship and was briefed on its sections and equipment. A lineup of senior armed force officers attended the reception ceremony of the Sumaysimah (F104).

