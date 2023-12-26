Shop Brands That Give Back This Holiday Season

(MENAFN- 3BL) Whole Foods Market suppliers are empowering microentrepreneurs living in poverty by funding much-needed business capital this holiday season. These like-minded companies are donating a portion of their sales in select Whole Foods Market stores in December to fund microcredit through Whole Planet Foundation. The funds will go to Whole Planet Foundation's vetted microfinance partners around the globe to support microentrepreneurs in the communities where Whole Foods Market sources products.

Aura Collegen Tea

This year, we welcome AURA Collagen Tea, a GT's Living Foods brand, to our supplier donor community. Their generous support will help us work towards our goal to empower 300,000 people to strengthen vulnerable communities by 2030. Read more about and join us on this next leg of our mission.

“GT's Living Foods is honored to support Whole Planet Foundation. We are forever grateful for the support we have been given as a family-run business and are excited to pay it forward. The foundation's work, supporting the next generation of entrepreneurs to alleviate global poverty, is awe-inspiring and more important than ever. We believe that together, we will build a healthier and happier humanity” says the GT's Living Foods Team.

Divina

Divina, a Foodmatch brand, is a longtime supporter of Whole Planet Foundation and has donated more than $120,000 to date through the sale of their product in select Whole Foods Market stores to fund microloans. This holiday season they continue to fund additional business capital for entrepreneurs living in poverty in the communities where Whole Foods Market sources products. Every microloan is an opportunity for a microentrepreneur to lift herself and her family out of poverty.

Raise a glass and toast to the holidays with these tasty Divina drink recipes .

MaryRuth's

MaryRuth's renews their commitment to alleviate global poverty through microcredit. This woman-founded company knows the importance of income-generating opportunities and is paying it forward by supporting women microentrepreneurs around the globe with a chance to start or develop their small businesses.

"MaryRuth's is honored to support Whole Planet Foundation as it aligns with our mission to inspire others to move forward every day. As a women-owned business that I started while in a lot of personal debt, I am passionate about helping people find their own financial freedom and empowering others to live their dreams," says MaryRuth Ghiyam, MaryRuth's Founder & CEO.

Spice up your gingerbread house game with a twist using MaryRuth's gummy bear snacks . Yum!

Pact

Pact believes the planet and the people in it should always come first in fashion. They partner with Fair Trade USA, Global Organic Textile Standard, and SimpliZero to ensure their products and processes support both people and the planet. Annually they remind holiday shoppers to shop responsibly, mindfully, and with care. As a fair-trade certified brand, they are supporting sustainable livelihoods, safe working conditions, transparent supply chains, and additional development funds that impact entire communities. Additionally, by donating a portion of sales in select Whole Foods Market stores this holiday season, they are creating income-generating opportunities through Whole Planet Foundation for microentrepreneurs, primarily women, living in poverty.

"Pact loves supporting and working with Whole Planet Foundation and its mission. As the majority of the microcredit loans go to women, we are proud to be a donor of Whole Planet Foundation." Colleen Bale-Wright Sr. Director of National Accounts.

Explore Pact holiday wear and give the gift of comfort while supporting a cause this season.

Pete & Gerry's

Pete & Gerry's joins our holiday program this year to empower individuals, families, and communities with access to economic opportunity. Through the sale of their products in select Whole Foods Market stores, they will provide the world's most vulnerable populations a chance to change their own lives and prosper.

“Empowering small business is a cause that has been instilled in Pete & Gerry's through our collaboration with small family farms. Whole Planet Foundation is taking that mission to the next level by helping entrepreneurs around the globe living in poverty. We couldn't be more excited to fund much-needed business capital for those that need it most!”

Enjoy Pete & Gerry's in some delicious holiday eggnog this year. Just follow their easy dairy-free eggnog online recipe .

Whole Planet Foundation is so grateful for the support of these brands this holiday season. To date, suppliers of Whole Foods Market have donated more than $18 million to fund microcredit around the globe. We look forward to continuing this important work with these generous donors and more in 2024.

Learn more at wholeplanetfoundation .