Gujarat To Host Seminar On Roadmap For 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047' In January

The upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, scheduled to be held on 10 January 2024 will highlight the "Gujarat's Roadmap for Viksit Bharat@2047," Rakesh Shankar, Secretary of Planning at the General Administration Department said. The official added that the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit aims to brainstorm ideas that will contribute towards developing the state's roadmap for Viksit Bharat @2047 across various themes. Besides, the seminar aims to facilitate an exchange of ideas among major stakeholders, shaping the trajectory of Gujarat's progress for the years to come, the official said. The session will foster collaborative deliberations across various themes and chapters, engaging global industry stakeholders, experts, and influential players. "It will have two technical sessions namely, 'Technical Session - 1 will be a panel discussion on 'Gujarat's Vision for 2047: "Living well" with a focus on health, education and "Nari Shakti": Women Led Development. Technical session - 2 will be a panel discussion on Gujarat's Vision for 2047: "Earning well" with a focus on the Vision for $3.5 trillion State Economy, Scope for Agriculture and allied sectors, Industries, and Services for the Future, and Creating a robust infrastructure of Global standards," Shankar added. The seminar aims to be a convergence of ideas, featuring prominent national and international leaders, government officials, and key stakeholders, he added. The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit will be attended by BVR Subrahmanyam (CEO, NITI Ayog), Adil Zainulbhai (Chairman, Capacity Building Commission), Cynthia McCaffrey (UNICEF India Representative), Chetna Gala Sinha (Founder and Chairperson, Mann Deshi Bank), Janmejaya Sinha (Chairman, MD and Senior Partner BCG India), and Professor Ramesh Chand (Member NITI Ayog).

