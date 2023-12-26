               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Maharashtra News: Fire Breaks Out In Purna-Parli Passenger Train Near Nanded, Probe Underway


12/26/2023 2:01:28 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A fire broke out in Purna-Parli passenger train near Maharashtra's Nanded on December 26, reported news agency ANI.“Fire broke out in an empty luggage-cum-guard van coach stationed in the Nanded maintenance Yard today. The fire was completely brought under control within 30 minutes of the incident and there was no damage to any other coaches,” ANI quoted the CPRO South Central Railways as saying Railways has initiated a probe.
Soon after the incident, fire tenders reached the spot and doused the blaze. The loss due to the fire has yet to be ascertained agency inputs.

MENAFN26122023007365015876ID1107658870

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search